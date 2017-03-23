GLOBE CHRONICLES: Archives from the weeks of March 15-31

GLOBE CHRONICLES is compiled by Julie Pravecek.
They are taken from the Globe archives of the weeks March 15 – 31.
10 Years ago – 2007
STORM LAKE – The Eucharistic liturgy celebrating the rededication of St. Mary Church in Storm Lake was held in an afternoon ceremony on March 11. Bishop R. Walker Nickless was the main celebrant with Father Bruce Lawler, pastor and Father William Vit, associate pastor concelebrating with seven other priests of the diocese.
SIOUX CITY – Fourteen Briar Cliff University students spent term break working with the Southwest Mississippi Recovery Network in McComb, Miss., repairing homes that were affected by Hurricane Katrina in August 2005.
LE MARS/REMSEN – Gehlen and Remsen St. Mary participate in prayer protest. “Praying at Planned Parenthood is something everyone should experience,” commented Maggie Russell, RSM student. “It really felt like we were making a difference, especially when there was, for sure one, and possibly three women who changed their minds.”
25 Years ago – 1992
BOONE – Sacred Heart builds on ROCK – an acronym for “Renewal of Christ’s Kids.” It’s an activity that Boone’s associate pastor Father David Hemann hopes will give kids in grades 9-12 “peer support in living the Christian life.”
CARROLL – Most Reverend Lawrence D. Soens, bishop of the Diocese of Sioux City, announces the appointment of Father Steven Brodersen as President of Kuemper High School. The position of president is a new one at Kuemper and it signals a change in the administrative function and governance of the high school.
REMSEN – The first annual Friends of St. Mary’s dinner-dance, sponsored by the Catholic Daughters of America, Court Joan of Arc, Remsen will be held May 30. Proceeds will go to help fill the needs of the St. Mary’s Schools. The theme for the first year is “Night of Wine and Roses.”
50 Years ago – 1967
BANCROFT – Mr. and Mrs. A. W. Schiltz of Bancroft celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Sunday, February 26, with a Mass of Thanksgiving at St. John’s Church by Rt. Rev. Msgr. J. H. Schultes.
BOONE – Sister Mary Theo, of the Ryan High School faculty, won statewide fame Saturday, March 11, when she was inducted into the Iowa Girls’ Basketball Hall of Fame.
STORM LAKE – Twenty band students from St. Mary’s grade school won high ratings in the instrumental solo contest March 11 at Buena Vista College. Three 1-plus ratings, nine 1 ratings and eight 2 ratings were earned.
