Globe Chronicles: Archives from the weeks of March 1-15

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

Taken from the archives of the weeks of March 1 – 15.

10 Years ago – 2007

SIOUX CITY – For the last five years, the Diocese of Sioux City’s director of development, Steve Elbert, has divided his time between his duties at the diocese and at Catholic Charities in Sioux City. After working at the Central Catholic Offices since June of 1995, Elbert will begin full-time work as the development director at Catholic Charities on March 12.

LE MARS – After taking into consideration the significant size of the two parishes in Le Mars, projections for population growth along with the perceived consensus of parishioners regarding the future, Bishop Walker Nickless believes it is in the best interest of the long-term future of the Le Mars community to maintain both St. James and St. Joseph Parishes in Le Mars.

LARCHWOOD – Jerry and Theresa Ripperda of Larchwood celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 4 in Larchwood.

25 Years ago – 1992

CARROLL – Construction is expected to begin this month on a 3,300 square-foot addition to St. Anthony Nursing Home in Carroll that will serve as a new chapel and activities area, Bob Blincow, administrator of St. Anthony Regional Hospital and Nursing Homes announced.

DIOCESE – A workshop on the American Disabilities Act will be held March 30-31 at several sites in the Diocese of Sioux City.

LE MARS – Gehlen JV basketball girls coach John Roberts said he attributed the girls’ undefeated season to “the girls learning the fundamentals and applying what they learned to the six-on-six player program.” He said the upcoming freshmen girls made a “super transition from the five-on-five program.”

50 Years ago – 1967

EVERLY – The new St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be dedicated by the Most Rev. Joseph M. Mueller, Bishop of Sioux City, Sunday at 3 p.m. A Solemn High Mass will follow the ceremonies of dedication.

SIOUX CITY – Father Leo C. Harpenau, pastor of Nativity of Our Lord Jesus Christ Parish, announced the commencement of construction of a parish center, the first unit of the new parish complex in Morningside.

SIOUX CITY – The first Briar Cliff College basketball squad set a fast pace for teams to come. Even though they were plagued by injuries all season, the Chargers won seven, lost six by only two, three or four points.