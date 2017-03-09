New radio show airs

By Joanne Fox
Globe editor
Editorials composed by me are few and far between, and there is a reason for that.
Most editions of the newspaper, I have several articles appear, so I believe the readers get a sense of my style – if I have any – without the need for personal commentary on the editorial page.
However, this time I wanted to bring to your attention a new undertaking and collaboration between me and Catholic radio, 88.1FM, KFHC Sioux City and KOIA Storm Lake.
You may have seen advertisements in the newspaper promoting my radio interviews with Teresa Tomeo, the keynote speaker for the March 25 Catholic Women’s Conference in Carroll, and Father Brent Lingle on Ministry 2025, pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City. Maybe you heard them on KFHC/KOIA.
Both individuals were gracious enough to take time out of their busy schedules to talk with me on the radio after doing interviews for the newspaper. Their insights seemed a perfect fit for listeners.
Those question and answer sessions went so well that the station staff and I decided to begin producing an hour-long radio show – which will be aired every other week. I will interview someone about something of interest to the listeners and the readers.
Then, we needed a name for the show. Catholic Connection – which I really liked – was taken by Teresa Tomeo. Catholic Answers was not an option, since I only had questions. Although I believe Life is Worth Living, it seemed a bit presumptuous to take the name of Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s show.
It was some sort of Pentecost moment when Keep the Faith came into my head; however I wasn’t praying or meditating. I might have been driving and singing in the car to some tune from the 1950s (I just discovered Pandora).
In fact, I can’t remember when or how the idea surfaced, because I kept trying to get the word “Catholic” into the title in my thought process. But when I said “Keep the Faith” out loud, I thought it would fit. Thank God the station staff agreed with me.
You may notice on page 3 of this edition of The Catholic Globe that my next interview is with Marcel LeJeune, one of the keynote speakers at the Catholic Men’s Conference in Le Mars on April 1. He was wonderful.
I got a lot of mileage by saying a couple of times during the interview, “And that’s no April Fools,” when I announced the April 1 date. Although, now that I think on it, “He’s no April Fool” might have been better – but I digress, as my family and friends like to point out to me.
There are so many topical issues that could be addressed in the show that picking and choosing which ones to do is becoming a challenge.
What would you like to hear on the radio? Both the radio station staff and I would welcome recommendations. We are grateful for all of the support from our listeners and readers, as we do our best to communicate the Good News to the faithful. Feel free to offer suggestions to me at joannef@scdiocese.org.
Joanne Fox is managing editor of The Catholic Globe, the newspaper for the Diocese of Sioux City.
New radio show airs
By Joanne Fox
Globe editor
Editorials composed by me are few and far between, and there is a reason for that.
Most editions of the newspaper, I have several articles appear, so I believe the readers get a sense of my style – if I have any – without the need for personal commentary on the editorial page.
However, this time I wanted to bring to your attention a new undertaking and collaboration between me and Catholic radio, 88.1FM, KFHC Sioux City and KOIA Storm Lake.
You may have seen advertisements in the newspaper promoting my radio interviews with Teresa Tomeo, the keynote speaker for the March 25 Catholic Women’s Conference in Carroll, and Father Brent Lingle on Ministry 2025, pastoral planning for the Diocese of Sioux City. Maybe you heard them on KFHC/KOIA.
Both individuals were gracious enough to take time out of their busy schedules to talk with me on the radio after doing interviews for the newspaper. Their insights seemed a perfect fit for listeners.
Those question and answer sessions went so well that the station staff and I decided to begin producing an hour-long radio show – which will be aired every other week. I will interview someone about something of interest to the listeners and the readers.
Then, we needed a name for the show. Catholic Connection – which I really liked – was taken by Teresa Tomeo. Catholic Answers was not an option, since I only had questions. Although I believe Life is Worth Living, it seemed a bit presumptuous to take the name of Archbishop Fulton Sheen’s show.
It was some sort of Pentecost moment when Keep the Faith came into my head; however I wasn’t praying or meditating. I might have been driving and singing in the car to some tune from the 1950s (I just discovered Pandora).
In fact, I can’t remember when or how the idea surfaced, because I kept trying to get the word “Catholic” into the title in my thought process. But when I said “Keep the Faith” out loud, I thought it would fit. Thank God the station staff agreed with me.
You may notice on page 3 of this edition of The Catholic Globe that my next interview is with Marcel LeJeune, one of the keynote speakers at the Catholic Men’s Conference in Le Mars on April 1. He was wonderful.
I got a lot of mileage by saying a couple of times during the interview, “And that’s no April Fools,” when I announced the April 1 date. Although, now that I think on it, “He’s no April Fool” might have been better – but I digress, as my family and friends like to point out to me.
There are so many topical issues that could be addressed in the show that picking and choosing which ones to do is becoming a challenge.
What would you like to hear on the radio? Both the radio station staff and I would welcome recommendations. We are grateful for all of the support from our listeners and readers, as we do our best to communicate the Good News to the faithful. Feel free to offer suggestions to me at joannef@scdiocese.org.
Joanne Fox is managing editor of The Catholic Globe, the newspaper for the Diocese of Sioux City.