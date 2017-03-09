Uncategorized March 9, 2017 - No comments
Elect, candidates to join church at Easter Vigil Mass

At Easter Vigil services, the Diocese of Sioux City will welcome new members to its parishes. Most participated in the Rite of Election and Call to Continuing Conversion held March 4 at St. Mary Church, Storm Lake and Cathedral of the Epiphany, Sioux City.

Elect, Sioux City service – Le Mars All Saints, America Castro, Anthony Castro, Adam Girard, Johnny Hua, Justina Kleier, Jonalyn Murra, Elidet Ocana, Bailey Stepanek and Azucena Vega; Sioux Center Christ the King and Rock Valley St. Mary, Virginia Lopez Niz and Heather Solis Bautista; Cathedral of the Epiphany, Marvin L. Andres Baltazar; Sioux City St. Michael and Blessed Sacrament, Alexandria Bonzales, Adam James Johnson, Emily R. Montaro, Brett Van Muyden, Anthony Rodriguez and Austin James Ruhland.

Elect, Storm Lake service – Algona St. Cecelia, Amber Dawn Streit; Boone Sacred Heart, Devon Fishback; Carroll Holy Spirit, Amanda Krieger, Derrie Ridgley, Ashley Ricke and Michael Wilson; Fort Dodge Holy Trinity, Samantha Brown, Dylan Taylor and Ethan Taylor; Lake City St. Mary, Auburn St. Mary and Lohrville St. Joseph, Amber Bellinghausen; Lidderdale Holy Family, Cody Marquardt; Storm Lake St. Mary, Whitney Bannister and Jemima Lopez.

Candidates, Sioux City service – Le Mars All Saints, Andrea Loutsch, Jillayne Mousel, Camille Plagge, Gabrielle Plagge, Kris Rasmussen, Joshalyn Stout and Kelsi Wright; Sibley St. Andrew, Michelle Oglin; Cathedral of the Epiphany, Apisay S. Airam and Nicole Frances Hatton; Sioux City Nativity and Immaculate Conception, Ranelle Lee Condon, David Troy Gilmore, Timothy L. Hodgins, Barry Michael Jessen, Crista Kay Limoges and Casey Jared Prokop; Sioux City Sacred Heart, Jessica Bornholtz, Dave Kuehn and Rob White; Christ the King and Rock Valley St. Mary, Karisa Linn Friedmann and Heather DeBey Rosewall; Sioux City St. Michael and Blessed Sacrament, Holly Hilburn, Jayson Campose, Elva Lopez, Laurie Yaneff, Mary J. Newsome, Christine Schulte and Erin Kimbell; Moville Immaculate Conception, Peter Zellmer.

Candidates, Storm Lake service – Algona St. Cecelia, Laura Lynn Elsbecker, Emily Anne Hart, Candice Leatrice Key and Jared Paul Merkel; Boone Sacred Heart, Scott Damer; Carroll Holy Spirit, Ashlea Ahrenholtz, Matt Ahrenholtz and Angie Vonnahme; Churdan St. Columbkille, Jefferson St. Joseph and Grand Junction St. Brigid, Benjamin Gierstorf and Marcus Mechaelsen; Estherville St. Patrick, Jason McKinney; Graettinger Immaculate Conception, Daniel Skattabo; Fort Dodge Holy Trinity, Kimberly Andrews, Tavia Andrews, Hillary Hansch, Dillon Heesch, Joe Hora, Ryan Waller and Tracy Winkler; Ida Grove Sacred Heart and Odebolt St. Martin, Lacey Bengford, Trisha Schug and Ashley Schulte; Lake City St. Mary, Auburn St. Mary and Lohrville St. Joseph, Linda Bellinghausen, Joe Bohan, Carter Kinney and Dallas Wernimont; Madrid St. Malachy and Ogden St. John, Jesse Black, Nicholas Buller, Cory Christensen, Kristy Ramold, Russell Skinner and Justin Vasey; Storm Lake St. Mary, Kenley Buettner, Matthew Crum and Josh Droegmueller.

Katie (LeFebvre) Borkowski is a reporter for The Catholic Globe and has been with the paper since 2002.

