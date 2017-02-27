Official assignments 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.



The Most Rev. R. Walker Nickless, Bishop of Sioux City, hereby announces the following retirements and appointments:

Effective March 1, 2017:

Very Rev. William J. Vit, Jr. is released for service to the Archdiocese of the Military Services, U.S.A. for a period of 12 years.

Very Rev. Brent C. Lingle is assigned as rector of the Cathedral of the Epiphany in Sioux City, and pastor of St. Boniface Parish and St. Joseph Parish in Sioux City while also remaining responsible for the diocesan duties as currently assigned.

Effective June 27, 2017:

Rev. Armand J. Bertrand from pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City to retirement.

Rev. Steven W. Brodersen from pastor of St. Augustine Parish in Halbur, Sacred Heart Parish in Templeton and Holy Angels Parish in Roselle to retirement.

Rev. Andrew W. Hoffmann from pastor of Annunciation Parish in Coon Rapids, St. Joseph Parish in Dedham and St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Glidden to retirement.

Rev. Thomas J. Flanagan from pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Milford to retirement.

Rev. Richard A. Ball is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Danbury, St. Mary Parish in Mapleton, St. Mary Parish in Oto, St. Joseph Parish in Anthon and St. Mary Parish in Ute while remaining as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Ida Grove.

Rev. Lynn A. Bruch is assigned as pastor of St. Thomas Parish in Manson, pastor of St. Francis Parish in Rockwell City, and pastor of St. Mary Parish in Pomeroy while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Lake City, St. Joseph Parish in Lohrville and St. Mary Parish in Auburn.

Very Rev. Craig A. Collison, V.F. is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Larchwood and Holy Name Parish in Rock Rapids.

Rev. Clement W. Currans is assigned as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Graettinger while remaining pastor of Holy Family Parish in Emmetsburg, Sacred Heart Parish in Ayrshire and Sacred Heart Parish in Ruthven.

Rev. Joseph A. Dillinger is assigned as pastor of St. Martin Parish in Odebolt while remaining pastor of St. Mary Parish in Sac City and St. Joseph Parish in Wall Lake.

Rev. Sunny Dominic is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Hawarden and St. Patrick Parish in Akron.

Rev. Msgr. R. Mark Duchaine is assigned as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Moville and St. Michael Parish in Kingsley while remaining Judicial Vicar of the Tribunal for the Diocese of Sioux City.

Rev. Timothy A. Friedrichsen is assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Early while remaining pastor of St. Mary Parish in Storm Lake and St. Joseph Parish in Schaller.

Very Rev. Edward M. Girres, V.F. is assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Bode while remaining pastor of St. Cecelia Parish in Algona and St. Michael Parish in Whittemore.

Rev. Daniel M. Greving is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Alton, St. Joseph Parish in Granville, and St. Anthony Parish in Hospers.

Very Rev. Daniel C. Guenther, V.F. is assigned as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Holstein while remaining pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Cherokee.

Very Rev. David A. Hemann, V.F. is assigned as pastor of Blessed Sacrament Parish in Sioux City while remaining as pastor of St. Michael Parish in Sioux City.

Rev. Timothy A. Johnson is assigned as pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Milford.

Rev. Paul J. Kelly is assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Manning and Sacred Heart Parish in Manilla while remaining as pastor of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Denison, St. Boniface Parish in Charter Oak, St. Mary Parish in Dow City and St. Ann Parish in Vail.

Very Rev. Douglas M. Klein, V.F. is assigned as pastor of Christ the King Parish in Sioux Center and St. Mary Parish in Rock Valley.

Rev. Bruce A. Lawler is assigned as pastor of All Saints Parish in Le Mars, St. Joseph Parish in Ellendale and responsible for the church building in Struble.

Rev. Francis S. Makwinja, while remaining pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Sioux Rapids and pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Laurens, is relieved of the pastoral responsibility for St. Louis Parish in Royal.

Rev. William A. McCarthy is assigned as pastor of Holy Name Parish in Marcus while remaining as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Remsen and St. Catherine Parish in Oyens.

Rev. Steven J. McLoud is assigned as pastor of St. John the Baptist Parish in Bancroft, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Ledyard, pastor of St. Joseph Parish in Wesley and pastor of St. Benedict Parish, rural Algona.

Rev. Kevin M. Richter is assigned as pastor of St. Lawrence and Holy Spirit Parishes in Carroll; St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Glidden; St. Joseph Parish in Dedham; Sacred Heart Parish in Templeton; St. John the Baptist Parish in Arcadia; St. Bernard Parish in Breda; Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Parish in rural Carroll; Holy Family Parish in Lidderdale; St. Augustine Parish in Halbur, Holy Angels Parish in Roselle, St. Mary Parish in Willey and Annunciation Parish in Coon Rapids.

Rev. Terry A. Roder is assigned as pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Sioux City.

Rev. Daniel J. Rupp is assigned as pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish in Sioux City and Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ Parish in Sioux City.

Rev. Merlin J. Schrad is assigned as pastor of St. Mary Parish in Armstrong while remaining pastor of St. Patrick Parish in Estherville.

Rev. William A. Schreiber is assigned as pastor of St. Louis Parish in Royal while remaining pastor of Sacred Heart Parish in Spencer.

Rev. Timothy J. Boekelman is assigned as parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Parish in Manning and Sacred Heart Parish in Manilla while remaining parochial vicar of St. Rose of Lima Parish in Denison, St. Boniface Parish in Charter Oak, St. Mary Parish in Dow City and St. Ann Parish in Vail.

Rev. Brian H. Feller is assigned as parochial vicar of the parishes serving Carroll County while remaining chaplain at Kuemper Catholic schools.

Rev. John J. Gerald is assigned as parochial vicar of the parishes serving Carroll County.

Rev. Shinoj Jose is assigned as parochial vicar of the parishes serving Carroll County.

Rev. Frank E. Lona is assigned as parochial vicar of Sacred Heart Parish in Early while remaining parochial vicar at St. Mary Parish in Storm Lake and St. Joseph Parish in Schaller.

Rev. Peter Duc Nguyen is assigned as parochial vicar of the Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish in Sioux City with particular regard for the Vietnamese-speaking community, and as parochial vicar of St. Boniface and of St. Joseph parishes in Sioux City.

Very Rev. Bradley C. Pelzel, V.G. is assigned as parochial vicar of St. Michael Parish and Blessed Sacrament Parish while remaining as Vicar General and Moderator of the Curia for the Diocese of Sioux City.

Rev. Mark J. Stoll is assigned as parochial vicar of the parishes serving Carroll County.

Rev. Jeremy J. Wind is assigned as parochial vicar of St. Joseph Parish in Bode while remaining parochial vicar of St. Cecelia Parish in Algona and St. Michael Parish in Whittemore

Following their ordination to priesthood June 3, 2017 and effective June 27, 2017:

Rev. Mr. Andrew Galles is assigned as parochial vicar of the Cathedral of the Epiphany Parish, St. Boniface Parish and St. Joseph Parish in Sioux City

Rev. Mr. Matthew Solyntjes is assigned as parochial vicar of Immaculate Conception Parish and Nativity of our Lord Jesus Christ Parish in Sioux City.

Released for service outside of the Diocese of Sioux City effective June 27, 2017:

Rev. J. David Esquiliano-Diaz is assigned to post-graduate studies of canon law for a period of two years at the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Italy.