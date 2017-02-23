Globe Chronicles: Archives from the weeks of Feb. 15-28 0 out of 5 based on 0 ratings. 0 user reviews.

Compiled by Julie Pravecek.

Taken from the archives of the weeks of Feb. 15 to 28.

10 Years ago – 2007

STORM LAKE – Mark Prosser, a parishioner at St. Mary’s Church in Storm Lake, is one of five men who will be ordained to the permanent diaconate on March 3 at Cathedral of the Epiphany. For Prosser, deciding to follow his call to this vocation came to him over time.

GRANVILLE – Senior Michael McCarty of Granville Spalding High School won first in the state for the Veterans of Foreign War Voice of Democracy Contest.

WEST BEND – After providing more than 100 years of Catholic education, SS. Peter and Paul School in West Bend will close at the end of the school year. The K-6 school presently has 24 students.

25 years ago – 1992

CARROLL – St. Lawrence School in Carroll will celebrate its 75th anniversary Feb. 21-March 1. The Carroll Chamber of Commerce will kick-off the celebration with a coffee at the school cafeteria, hosted by the school board.

SIOUX CITY – On Dec. 14, 1991, at the Carmelite Monastery in Sioux City, eight new members of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites (OCDS) made their final promise and three members made their temporary promise.

SAN DIEGO – Mother Teresa of Calcutta may no longer be in town, but a house of prayer established for her order in southeast San Diego assures that the diocese will feel her presence for years to come.

50 years ago – 1967

ASHTON – “A week of renewal” will be conducted at St. Mary’s Church here by Father Joseph F. Gregory, S.J., of Minneapolis, Regional Director of the Apostleship of Prayer, during the week of Feb. 19-24.

EARLY – Awards were presented to 22 boy scouts and four adult leaders Sunday (Feb. 12) at the sixth annual diocesan Boy Scout Award Day at Sacred Heart Church. Mass was celebrated by the Most Rev. Frank H. Greteman, auxiliary bishop of Sioux City.

SIOUX CITY – The students at Briar Cliff College initiated another first this fall; they are on the air each Sunday with two radio programs. The 15-minute program on KSCJ every Sunday at 4 p.m., is under the direction of John Braunger, a Sioux City junior.